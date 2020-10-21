Dia de Muertos Drive In Movie Night - showing Coco
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Monday, 2nd November - 5:15pm and 8:30pm
$25 per car
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is excited to announce another Drive-In movie, to celebrate Dia de Muertos 2020.
Celebrate Dia de Muertos with your family and neighbors from the safety of your own car with a screening (or two) of “Coco”
About Coco (2017) from IMDb:
Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.
(Rated PG)
Ticket now on sale!
Two Showing Times
- 5:15pm
- Drive-in arrival: 4:15pm
- Arrival closes: 5pm
- Film starts 5:15pm - 7:15pm
- 8:30pm
- Drive-in arrival: 7:45pm
- Arrival closes: 8:15pm
- Film starts 8:30pm - 10:30pm
Tickets will go quickly, so be sure to secure your spot sooner than later.
More information about the Dia de Muertos event can be found at shorelinearts.net!
Thanks to our sponsors, McDonald’s of Shoreline and Comcast, and thank you to our partner, the City of Shoreline!
Questions? Feel free to to email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Thank you for taking pART!
