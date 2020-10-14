Sound Transit: NE 130th Street Infill Station online open house

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Aerial view of infill Sound Transit station to be built at NE 130th
Photo courtesy Sound Transit



NE 130th Street Infill Station Online open house now through October 28, 2020

See station design updates, learn about the project timeline, and be prepared for future updates and virtual public meetings. 

The online open house is available in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Amharic, Arabic, Somali, Tagalog and Urdu. 

We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts now through October 28.



Posted by DKH at 12:23 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  