Sound Transit: NE 130th Street Infill Station online open house
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|Aerial view of infill Sound Transit station to be built at NE 130th
Photo courtesy Sound Transit
NE 130th Street Infill Station Online open house now through October 28, 2020
See station design updates, learn about the project timeline, and be prepared for future updates and virtual public meetings.
The online open house is available in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Amharic, Arabic, Somali, Tagalog and Urdu.
We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts now through October 28.
