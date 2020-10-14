Agenda for Shoreline council meeting October 19 - amend code to provide commercial space in multifamily buildings

Shoreline 2020 City Council



By Pam Cross





The agenda for the October 19, 2020 Regular Council Meeting includes the following:

Action Item 8(a) Adopting Ordinance No. 901 - Amending Certain Sections of the Shoreline Development Code to Provide for Commercial Space on the Ground Floor of Multifamily Buildings

Study Item 9(a) 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget Department Presentations













The City Council discussed proposed Ordinance No. 901 on September 21, 2020 and had comments and/or concerns on some of the amendments, specifically relating to excluding specific uses from eligibility in the required ground floor commercial spaces, and parking requirements.The 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget and 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) has been made available to the public and is available on the City’s website and at City Hall, the Shoreline Police Station, and the Shoreline and Richmond Beach libraries.