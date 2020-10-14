Agenda for Shoreline council meeting October 19 - amend code to provide commercial space in multifamily buildings

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Shoreline 2020 City Council

By Pam Cross

The agenda for the October 19, 2020 Regular Council Meeting includes the following:

Action Item 8(a) Adopting Ordinance No. 901 - Amending Certain Sections of the Shoreline Development Code to Provide for Commercial Space on the Ground Floor of Multifamily Buildings

The City Council discussed proposed Ordinance No. 901 on September 21, 2020 and had comments and/or concerns on some of the amendments, specifically relating to excluding specific uses from eligibility in the required ground floor commercial spaces, and parking requirements.

Study Item 9(a) 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget Department Presentations

The 2021-2022 Proposed Biennial Budget and 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) has been made available to the public and is available on the City’s website and at City Hall, the Shoreline Police Station, and the Shoreline and Richmond Beach libraries.



Posted by DKH at 12:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  