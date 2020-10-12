Shoreline Schools Safety Information: Harassment and Sexual Assault



Shoreline Schools staff take allegations of harassment and sexual assault in our community very seriously and strongly condemn any harassment, assault or violence.





Anyone who is a victim or witness with first-hand information regarding a case of harassment or sexual assault can come forward to school staff and they will be supported in making a report.









Victims and witnesses should contact 911 to report sexual assault. Other communication can be directed to the Shoreline Police non-emergency line: 24-Hour Non-Emergencies 206-296-3311. (You may also call 911 and say "non-emergency”). A police officer will contact you as soon as possible.



Students and families who are victims of sexual assault may also contact King County Sexual Assault Resource Center (KCSARC). They can help victims make decisions and get support after a sexual assault:



All KCSARC services remain available during the governor's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, and they serve clients with legal advocacy, therapy, parent education, and other supports. Students and family members should also be aware that sexual assault and many forms of harassment are crimes. Victims of such crimes should contact police directly. School staff will also report any criminal allegations in our community to law enforcement.




