A conversation about the music business in Shoreline sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce

Monday, October 12, 2020


Shoreline After Hours
Special Music Edition: Recording Studio Summit
by BLACK FRET

Thursday, October 15, 2020
7:30pm – 9:00pm

Register on eventbrite HERE (free)

Join a group of studio owners, producers, engineers who have businesses in Shoreline as they discuss running their studios, the challenges they face pre/post covid, the future of the business and the music they're most excited about recording right now.

Representatives from London Bridge Studios, Robert Lang Studios and others will be part of this informative conversation. 

The evening will be moderated by Black Fret executive Director Ben London.

Event sponsors: Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Shoreline, Port of Seattle and Black Fret.



Posted by DKH at 12:44 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  