A conversation about the music business in Shoreline sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce
Monday, October 12, 2020
Special Music Edition: Recording Studio Summit
by BLACK FRET
Thursday, October 15, 2020
7:30pm – 9:00pm
Register on eventbrite HERE (free)
Join a group of studio owners, producers, engineers who have businesses in Shoreline as they discuss running their studios, the challenges they face pre/post covid, the future of the business and the music they're most excited about recording right now.
Representatives from London Bridge Studios, Robert Lang Studios and others will be part of this informative conversation.
The evening will be moderated by Black Fret executive Director Ben London.
Event sponsors: Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Shoreline, Port of Seattle and Black Fret.
Event sponsors: Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Shoreline, Port of Seattle and Black Fret.
0 comments:
Post a Comment