A conversation about the music business in Shoreline sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce



Shoreline After Hours

Special Music Edition: Recording Studio Summit

by BLACK FRET





Thursday, October 15, 2020

7:30pm – 9:00pm





Register on eventbrite HERE (free)









Event sponsors: The evening will be moderated by Black Fret executive Director Ben London.Event sponsors: Shoreline Chamber of Commerce , City of Shoreline, Port of Seattle and Black Fret.













Join a group of studio owners, producers, engineers who have businesses in Shoreline as they discuss running their studios, the challenges they face pre/post covid, the future of the business and the music they're most excited about recording right now.Representatives from London Bridge Studios, Robert Lang Studios and others will be part of this informative conversation.