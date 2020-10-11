Shoreline Planning Commission public hearing on Point Wells subarea plan
Sunday, October 11, 2020
The meeting will be held on zoom at 7pm.
Point Wells is an approximately 61-acre area of unincorporated Snohomish County. It is bound on the west by Puget Sound, on the north and east by the Town of Woodway, and on the south by the City of Shoreline.
An active rail line, owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), bisects a portion of the subarea on the east.
There is also an existing portal structure near the southern portion of the subarea as part of the Brightwater sewage treatment pipeline, owned by King County.
The only vehicle access to the subarea is through Shoreline via Richmond Beach Drive. The majority of the subarea is owned by BSRE and is used as an asphalt plant. The subarea has been in industrial use for more than 50 years.
More information at the link below.
Click Here to Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Call into the Live Meeting: (253) 215-8782 (Webinar ID: 969 2449 0975)
Click Here to Sign-Up to Provide Oral Comment at the Meeting via Calling-In
Click Here to Submit Written Public Comment
Agenda Highlights
Link to Full Meeting Packet
- Comment on Agenda Items
- About the Planning Commission
Agenda Highlights
- Development Code Amendments Establishing a Point Wells - Planned Area 4 Zone and Regulations to Implement the Point Wells Subarea Plan
Link to Full Meeting Packet
- Comment on Agenda Items
- About the Planning Commission
