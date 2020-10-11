Shoreline Planning Commission public hearing on Point Wells subarea plan

The Shoreline Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, October 15, 2020 includes a public hearing on the 2020 comp plan amendments and the subarea plan for Point Wells.

The meeting will be held on zoom at 7pm.

Point Wells is an approximately 61-acre area of unincorporated Snohomish County. It is bound on the west by Puget Sound, on the north and east by the Town of Woodway, and on the south by the City of Shoreline. 

An active rail line, owned by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), bisects a portion of the subarea on the east.

There is also an existing portal structure near the southern portion of the subarea as part of the Brightwater sewage treatment pipeline, owned by King County.

The only vehicle access to the subarea is through Shoreline via Richmond Beach Drive. The majority of the subarea is owned by BSRE and is used as an asphalt plant. The subarea has been in industrial use for more than 50 years.

