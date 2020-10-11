Barely Tolerable Tales

October 16, 7:30-9pm

Presented by The Cresswell Club





We cordially invite you for a series of live readings throughout the fall season, pairing tales of horror and the occult with recipes for cocktails to mix and enjoy while you listen.





The Cresswell Club began as a series of Halloween and Walpurgis-Night ghost story readings with friends and family in New York City, and was continued by the Carpenter Brothers when they moved back to their hometown of Seattle.





Cocktails: TBD





Please register. You will be sent a Zoom link to the session by 6pm the day of the program. Video and call-in options available.





This program celebrates the Terrifying Tales Short Story Contest . Visit the contest page to learn more and submit your own spooky story by October 21 for a chance to win.











