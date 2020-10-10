Shoreline Fire Friday: another pedestrian hit on Richmond Beach Road; male transported to hospital after assault

Photo by Steven H. Robinson







A female pedestrian believed to be in her 60s was hit by a vehicle on Richmond Beach Road at 3rd Ave NW around noon on Friday.Shoreline Fire responded. She was transported by aid car to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.This is the third pedestrian hit on Richmond Beach Road between 3rd and 8th NW.The City of Shoreline has received some grant funding and plans to implement a mid-block pedestrian crossing by the end of 2021.At 2pm medics responded to the 17900 block of Aurora Ave N and transported a male to Harborview for wounds from an assault. Patient was stable with non life threatening injuries.