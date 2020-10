Briarcrest Neighborhood Association and Patty Pan Cooperative fed shut-in neighbors this summer

Jean Hilde and Sarah Kay made the deliveries

Photo courtesy BNA





Between May 4 and July 13, 2020 the Briarcrest Neighborhood Association partnered with Patty Pan Cooperative and delivered over 500 free, healthy meals to more than 50 of our neighbors who were sheltering in their homes from the coronavirus pandemic.





Devra in the kitchen

Photo courtesy BNA





Once each week, Devra Gartenstein cooked up creative one-dish meals in the Patty Pan kitchen which were then delivered by BNA officers Sarah Kay and Jean Hilde.















You can place weekly orders online here: https://shop.rethinkinggroceries.coop/ During the pandemic, Patty Pan is now focusing on home delivery of local products through their New Day grocery home-delivery co-op.

Recipients included low-income senior and disabled residents of King County Housing Authority's Paramount House located in South Briarcrest.For years, Patty Pan's tamale and quesadilla tent has been a welcome destination at local farmers markets.