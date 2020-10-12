Shoreline Farmers Market ends on a high note
Monday, October 12, 2020
The 2020 farmers market season began with great uncertainty and 18 weeks later ended on a high note!
The Shoreline Farmers Market is a special place where neighbors can come together to support local farmers and small businesses. It is a place where kids can roam the market safely and learn more about seasonal produce. It's a place where you'll be greeted by volunteers who have been there since day one (yes, most of our volunteers have been volunteering their time for 9 years).
It's a place where you can double your EBT and stretch your dollars buying the freshest local produce around. The farmers market is a place where we can come together as a community and support the things that matter the most to us: community and unity.
We cannot express our gratitude enough at the support the Shoreline community has shown the market and our hard working vendors. We thank you for understanding our rules that were there to keep you, vendors and our volunteers safe.
We thank you for showing up to support local producers and learn more about their struggles during the pandemic. We thank you for your individual donations that kept the market running during a challenging time. We thank you for showing up with a smile! THANK YOU!
During the off season our staff are working on finding a permanent location for seasons to come. We will be evaluating our market structure to ensure the safest shopping experience if we are still battling a pandemic.
We will be continuing to promote and support our vendors to ensure their businesses success. And for the kids missing our PoP Program, stay tuned because we will be releasing fun and educational videos to keep them engaged and interested in fruits and vegetables while the market is closed. For the most up to date information follow us on Facebook or Instagram.
From all of us at the Shoreline Farmers Market thank you for a fantastic season. We can't wait to see you back again in June.
