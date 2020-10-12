Climate Change Emergency: Health and a Million Trees
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 - 6:30 to 8pm
The Natural Resources Committee of the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County invites the public to Register online for this free event. Registration can be accessed through the League website https://www.lwvsnoho.org
The Natural Resources Committee of the non-partisan League of Women Voters works to increase public awareness of the value as well interrelationship of national, state and local natural resources. It promotes an understanding of ongoing climate change and encourages support for mitigations that lead to sustainability.
The presentation via Zoom video conferencing will feature:
- Dr. Richard Gammon, professor emeritus of Chemistry and Oceanography, adjunct professor emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington. Dr. Gammon will present an overview of the climate change emergency.
- Dr. Jon Witte, member of Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility. Dr. Witte will describe the future public health changes and risks.
- Elby Jones, Green Cities Project Manager, Forterra. Ms. Jones will describe details of the Million Trees Project in Snohomish County.
