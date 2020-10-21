Pretty poison
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
|Photo by Jo Simmons
The genus Amanita contains about 600 species of agarics, including some of the most toxic known mushrooms found worldwide, as well as some well-regarded edible species. This genus is responsible for approximately 95% of the fatalities resulting from mushroom poisoning, with the death capaccounting for about 50% on its own. The most potent toxin present in these mushrooms is α-amanitin.
|Photo by Jo Simmons
The genus also contains many edible mushrooms, but mycologists discourage mushroom hunters, other than knowledgeable experts, from selecting any of these for human consumption.
--Wikipedia
|Photo by Jo Simmons
