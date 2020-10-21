Pretty poison

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

round, fat mushrooms. the caps are red, with white spots
Photo by Jo Simmons


The genus Amanita contains about 600 species of agarics, including some of the most toxic known mushrooms found worldwide, as well as some well-regarded edible species. This genus is responsible for approximately 95% of the fatalities resulting from mushroom poisoning, with the death capaccounting for about 50% on its own. The most potent toxin present in these mushrooms is α-amanitin.

Photo by Jo Simmons

The genus also contains many edible mushrooms, but mycologists discourage mushroom hunters, other than knowledgeable experts, from selecting any of these for human consumption.

--Wikipedia

Photo by Jo Simmons



These photos were taken in Shoreline.




Posted by DKH at 10:11 PM
