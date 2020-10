Pretty poison

Photo by Jo Simmons











Photo by Jo Simmons



The genus also contains many edible mushrooms, but mycologists discourage mushroom hunters, other than knowledgeable experts, from selecting any of these for human consumption.



--Wikipedia The genus also contains many edible mushrooms, but mycologists discourage mushroom hunters, other than knowledgeable experts, from selecting any of these for human consumption.--Wikipedia





Photo by Jo Simmons























The genus Amanita contains about 600 species of agarics , including some of the most toxic known mushrooms found worldwide, as well as some well-regarded edible species. This genus is responsible for approximately 95% of the fatalities resulting from mushroom poisoning , with the death cap accounting for about 50% on its own. The most potent toxin present in these mushrooms is α-amanitin These photos were taken in Shoreline.