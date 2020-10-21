Agenda for Shoreline city council meeting October 26, 2020

Shoreline City Council 2020





The agenda for the Shoreline City Council’s October 26, 2020 meeting includes the following study items:





Amendments that raised some questions and concerns for the Planning Commission, which have been addressed in the recommendation, included the addition of a provision to assist in the resolution of code enforcement actions by prohibiting permit application when there is an outstanding code violation on the property; establishing emergency temporary shelters as a temporary use; setting a maximum hardscape for school properties; and addressing tree replacement standards when non-significant trees were to be retained but subsequently removed.













9(a) Discussion of the Proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget - Department Presentations and Discussion of the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan (continued)9(b) Discussing Ordinance No. 907 - Amending Development Code Sections 20.20, 20.30, 20.40, 20.50, and 20.80 for Administrative and Clarifying AmendmentsAlthough most of the proposed Development Code amendments in this group of amendments are aimed at “cleaning up” the code and are more administrative in nature, other amendments are more substantive and have the possibility of changing policy direction for the City.There are 23 amendments. For ease of analysis, the Planning Committee staff divided these proposed amendments into three separate exhibits.