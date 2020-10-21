WA Secretary of State issues statement regarding attempts from foreign adversaries to interfere in the 2020 General Election

Photo courtesy King county elections

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman issued the following statement after federal intelligence officials held a briefing announcing attempts from foreign actors to interfere in the upcoming Nov. 3 general election.













“Foreign adversaries are working around the clock to interfere in U.S. elections and undermine confidence in the electoral process. Despite the disinformation circulating from bad actors, know there has been no indication of compromise at the Office of the Secretary of State or with our elections system.“We continually work with state and federal security experts, and are actively partnering with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI throughout this election cycle to monitor the threat landscape and enhance our security stance.“Washington voters should continue to be critical of the information they receive on social media from unknown sources, and should report any concerning information they see to their county elections office and the Secretary of State’s Office. This is why my office has partnered with the National Association of Secretaries of State on the information campaign #TrustedInfo2020. Before you share, make sure the information is coming from a trusted source.”As of Oct. 21, 25% of Washington voters have already returned their ballots for the upcoming election. Wyman encourages voters who have not yet voted to do so early, and place it in an official ballot drop box or the U.S. mail. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3.