Power outages Tuesday

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

 

Power outages 4:24pm Tuesday


By Diane Hettrick

Currently at 4:30pm, 3650 people are without power in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. City Light is not listing the causes.

It's not just here. It's the whole county. Seattle City Light has identified 62 different events, affecting 12,680 households.

Crews are going to be stretched thin.

Plan to get out the lanterns and turn on the generators because this may take a while.

The biggest local outage is in west Shoreline with 3000 people for one incident. If that is the usual 'tree takes down utility pole' scenario, those do take extra time. Police have to block the road, City Light has to bring in a new utility pole, then the crews can get to work. The good thing is that when that work is done, 3000 people will get power all at once.

The ones that take the longest are the single households outages. That's usually a branch or tree taking down the power line to the house. Crews prioritize for the outages with the most people.




