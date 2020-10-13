Large Shoreline power outage repaired - many still without power

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Power outages as of 8pm


Looks like the City Light crews were dispatched to the north end first. We may have been the first to go dark. The huge 3,000 household outage in west Shoreline is gone, as are a couple of the large outages in Lake Forest Park.

Five of the outages in Shoreline / LFP are for one household each. There's still an incident in the LFP cluster affecting several hundred households.

Did anyone happen to get photos? Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com



Posted by DKH at 8:05 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  