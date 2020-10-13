Large Shoreline power outage repaired - many still without power

Power outages as of 8pm









Looks like the City Light crews were dispatched to the north end first. We may have been the first to go dark. The huge 3,000 household outage in west Shoreline is gone, as are a couple of the large outages in Lake Forest Park.





Five of the outages in Shoreline / LFP are for one household each. There's still an incident in the LFP cluster affecting several hundred households.





Did anyone happen to get photos? Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com











