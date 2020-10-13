Death notices February 1 to March 30, 2020
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
James Briggs Everett 1945 - 2019 Graduated from Shorecrest in 1964 and attended Shoreline Community College. Growing up on the water, he and his brother rowed a homemade rowboat in Lake Washington, competed in waterski races, and jumpstarted slalom races from high docks. The family sailed the San Juans. It was natural that Jim went to work for NOAA.
Paul Victor Greisen died 2020 Services were held at Shoreline Community Church.
Diana Lee Hansen died 2020 A memorial service was held at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline.
Daryl G. Baerwald 1942 - 2015 Daryl retired in 1996 after 31 years of teaching elementary school in the Shoreline School District. He was a popular teacher who earned the PTA Golden Acorn Award.
William "Bill" J. Holguin, Jr. 1970 - 2020 A Funeral Mass was held on February 10, 2020 at St. Luke Parish. He died suddenly and tragically on January 29, 2020 at the age of 49.
Dean Mochizuki 1955 - 2020 Dean passed away on January 24, 2020 in Tacoma at age 64 due to complications related to cancer. Donations in Dean's memory may be made to: Seattle Area Feline Rescue, 14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Marian Marie Hueffed 1930 - 2020 A Funeral Mass was held February 14, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Shoreline. Burial, Holyrood Cemetery.
Serena Han Clarke 1935 - 2020 Former Deputy Secretary of the World Bank, Serena Clarke passed away peacefully on Monday February 10, 2020 in her home in Shoreline, surrounded by family.
Donna Jean Beaty 1932 - 2020 In Shoreline Schools, she was "everybody's lunch lady." She was an active volunteer at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church before retiring with her husband Rex to Whidbey Island. A Celebration of Life was held on February 22, 2020 at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club.
Faith "Sunny" Enriquez 1930 - 2020 Sunny taught all over the world - Central America, Asia, and Latvia. Her last teaching assignment was at Shoreline Community College.
Phyllis L. (Myrick) Beaulieu 1927 - 2020 Phyllis passed away January 24, 2020 in Shoreline, at the age of 92. An Army brat who lived all over the world, she was a teacher in Seattle Public Schools. Services were held March 1, 2020 at Crista Rehab and Care Center.
Lorraine Frances (Wilson) Skudler 1927 - 2020 Died in Shoreline at age 92, surrounded by family. She and her husband served as Free Methodist missionaries for 9 years in Japan.
Morgan Marshall Herzog 1981 - 2020 A 2000 graduate of Shorecrest High School, he had attended King's Elementary, Lake Forest Park Elementary, and Kellogg Middle School. After getting an MA in Accounting from the UW, he moved to West Seattle for a job, and earned his CPA. In 2010 he left accounting for craft beer and opened the Beer Junction in West Seattle.
Sharon Bessie Richey 1937 - 2020 Raised in Ballard, Sharon worked at Seattle City Light, Shorecrest High School and Bank of America.
John William "Bill" Koons 1934 - 2020 Bill attended the UW, CWU, and BYU, was a member of the Army Reserves and a driver for Metro Transit for 25 years. Married for 50 years, father of four daughters, he lived in the same house in Shoreline for 54 years.
Frank Richard Ferguson, Jr. Shoreline resident, beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Celebration of Life was held at Evergreen Washelli on March 14.
Eugene Frederick Pinckston 1926 - 2020 Funeral service were held March 13, 2020 at Saint Luke Church in Shoreline for Gene "Pinky" who died at age 92 after a long battle with Mesothelioma.
Thomas Milton Parrish 1954 - 2020 Memorials may be made to St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church (722 N. 145th St., Seattle, WA 98133) Memo Line: Rector's Discretionary Fund. Services will be held at some time in the future.
Marilee L. Bowen 1951 - 2020 Services will be scheduled at a later date for Shoreline resident Marilee Bowen, who died of cancer. She adored her family and took many vacations with her husband, their daughter and son-in-law and the grandchildren.
Richard Andrew (Randy) Austin 1948 - 2020 Shoreline resident will be remembered for his love of aviation, car racing, hydroplanes, classic rock, war movies, the Huskies, and his family. A Navy pilot, then a Boeing production test pilot, he was one of four Boeing pilots that broke the world record for distance with a commercial aircraft.
Peter Kim Williamson 1942 - 2020 Pete passed away February 18, 2020 in Shoreline. He was an Air Force translator Germany, then moved to the Seattle area where he studied poetry at the UW, climbed mountains, worked as a printer, and sold cheese at Pike Place Market. He retired from Washington State Ferries after 20 years service, most recently at the Edmonds Dock.
Frances "Rusty" O'Rourke 1933 - 2020 A nurse, she worked all over the U.S., Canada, and Japan. She finished her career working three jobs, a manager in Boeing Health Services, running the cardiac rehab program for Boeing and working at the U of W ER "to keep up her nursing skills." As a widow, she became involved with shelters for homeless veterans and for battered women. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shoreline Veterans Center, Attn: Shree Vigil, 1301 N 200th St, Shoreline, WA 98133.
