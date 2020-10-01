Planning Commission Public Hearing on Point Wells code amendments

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Point Wells Photo by Steven H. Robinson


Shoreline Planning Commission Public Hearing October 15, 2020 at 7:00pm

The Planning Commission will hold an electronic public hearing on:
  • Amendments to the Point Wells Subarea Plan and Comprehensive Plan designation; and
  • Amendments to the Development Code establishing a Point Wells – Planned Area 4 zone and regulations to implement the Point Wells Subarea Plan

All interested persons are encouraged to listen and/or attend the remote online public hearing and to provide oral and/or written comments. Information on how to join the meeting is posted at shorelinewa.gov/plancom

Written comments should be submitted to Andrew Bauer, Senior Planner, at abauer@shorelinewa.gov by no later than 4:00pm local time on October 15.

Anyone wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing is encouraged to register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in form on the City’s webpage at least thirty (30) minutes before the start of the meeting. The webpage will also provide additional participation information. A request to sign-up can also be made directly to the Planning Commission Clerk at 206-801-2514.

Full public hearing notice [pdf]




