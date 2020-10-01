Shoreline at 25 years

Thursday, October 1, 2020

The first Shoreline City Council takes the oath of office
Photo courtesy Shoreline Historical Museum



City with a Past, City with a Future: 
The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline

Enjoy an hour with the director of the Shoreline Historical Museum as we look at the history of the City of Shoreline, how it got its start and how its history informs its future. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. 

Registration is required by October 2 at 10:30 am. Register at the King County Library link below, and a Zoom link will be emailed to you the day before the program.

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5f64e918b6e59ca8040540c1

Contact 206-542-7111 for more info or
e-mail: shm@shorelinehistoricalmuseum.org



