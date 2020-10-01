Shoreline at 25 years

The first Shoreline City Council takes the oath of office

City with a Past, City with a Future:

The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline









Enjoy an hour with the director of the Shoreline Historical Museum as we look at the history of the City of Shoreline, how it got its start and how its history informs its future. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.