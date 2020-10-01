Case updates; new rapid COVID-19 tests

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Within the next five to ten days the Washington State Department of Health will receive and distribute the first batch of Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test kits for COVID-19 from the federal government. 

These are rapid tests that can return results in as little as 15 minutes. The first batch will include 149,000 kits, and the state anticipates receiving nearly 2.3 million total tests between now and December.

These rapid tests work best for and are approved for people with symptoms. This first batch will be distributed to community health centers, tribal clinics and critical access hospitals to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the communities they serve across the state. A plan for distribution of future shipments is in development.


Case updates September 29, 2020


United States
  • cases 7,168,077 - 38,764 cases since yesterday
  • deaths 205,372 - 774 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *no death reports on weekends
  • cases 87,522 - 480 since last report
  • hospitalizations 7,533 - 50 since last report
  • deaths* 2,126 - 2 since last report

King county
  • cases 22,400 - 137 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 2,374 - 5 since yesterday
  • deaths 758 - 0 since last report

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 609 - 1 new
  • hospitalizations 106 - 1 new
  • deaths 63 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 68 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new



