Case updates; new rapid COVID-19 tests

Within the next five to ten days the Washington State Department of Health will receive and distribute the first batch of Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test kits for COVID-19 from the federal government.





These are rapid tests that can return results in as little as 15 minutes. The first batch will include 149,000 kits, and the state anticipates receiving nearly 2.3 million total tests between now and December.

cases 7,168,077 - 38,764 cases since yesterday

deaths 205,372 - 774 deaths since yesterday

cases 87,522 - 480 since last report

hospitalizations 7,533 - 50 since last report

deaths* 2,126 - 2 since last report

cases 22,400 - 137 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,374 - 5 since yesterday

deaths 758 - 0 since last report

cases 609 - 1 new

hospitalizations 106 - 1 new

deaths 63 - 0 new

cases 68 - 0 new

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new













These rapid tests work best for and are approved for people with symptoms. This first batch will be distributed to community health centers, tribal clinics and critical access hospitals to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the communities they serve across the state. A plan for distribution of future shipments is in development.- *no death reports on weekends- population 56,752 (2018)- 13,569 (2018)