Metro fares return Thursday

Thursday, October 1, 2020


Fares return Oct 1 — tap your ORCA card for an easier, healthier way to pay. Follow updated safety guidelines onboard.


On Thursday, October 1, Metro resumes collecting fares for all transit services: buses, Access paratransit, Seattle Streetcar (First Hill and South Lake Union), Vanpool, Via to Transit and other flexible services, and water taxi (Vashon Island and West Seattle). Fare collection is already taking place on Sound Transit Express bus and Sound Transit light rail.

In anticipation of growing ridership, Metro has implemented numerous health innovations so fares can be safely collected with minimal contact between operators and passengers. Metro is installing transparent safety partitions on buses, Access paratransit, Community Ride, Community Van, DART, and Via to Transit. Water taxi’s fare collection carts have been similarly modified to include a transparent shield.

Metro is encouraging riders to use a contactless payment option—such as an ORCA card—to speed up the boarding process, and further protect both themselves and the operator.

Sign up for transit alerts and text your stop ID to 62550 for departure times.




