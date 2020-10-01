St. Dunstan’s to hold Blessing of the Animals
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Sunday, October 4 at 11:30am
You are invited to bring your pets to receive a blessing outside the main doors of the church. We will say a general prayer and then invite those who wish to come forward for a blessing for their animals.
Please be sure to wear your mask and leash or cage your pet, as appropriate.
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church is located at 722 N 145th St in Shoreline.
Questions? Email office@sdchp.org (Monday-Thursday)
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church is located at 722 N 145th St in Shoreline.
Questions? Email office@sdchp.org (Monday-Thursday)
0 comments:
Post a Comment