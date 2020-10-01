St. Dunstan’s to hold Blessing of the Animals

Thursday, October 1, 2020



St. Dunstan’s Blessing of the Animals
Sunday, October 4 at 11:30am


You are invited to bring your pets to receive a blessing outside the main doors of the church. We will say a general prayer and then invite those who wish to come forward for a blessing for their animals. 

Please be sure to wear your mask and leash or cage your pet, as appropriate.

St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church is located at 722 N 145th St in Shoreline.

Questions? Email office@sdchp.org (Monday-Thursday)



