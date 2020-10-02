Monka Brewery reopens with outdoor seating



Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan





When Devin Walker got a job with Seattle’s Georgetown Brewery almost 20 years ago he learned a lot about brewing and he also fell in love with the beer business. Then life intervened and Devin needed a higher paying job to support his family.





Trez McBean and Devin Walker on their new patio







The indoor brewery is also open and seats an equal amount of people. These are enthusiastic young proprietors who are happy to talk about Shoreline Rotary, their three kids in Shoreline Schools and how they’ve put down roots in a home near the Shoreline light rail station.





The Monka Brewery name is a tribute to Grandma McBean, whom the grandkids called Monka. Mrs. McBean passed away just as her daughter was opening the brewery.



Monka Brewery is open at



Current hours are Wednesday thru Sunday 4pm to 8pm. Eat-in or food to go. Check out the menu and a wonderful selection of home-brewed refreshments. The Monka Brewery name is a tribute to Grandma McBean, whom the grandkids called Monka. Mrs. McBean passed away just as her daughter was opening the brewery.Monka Brewery is open at 17211 15th Ave NE Shoreline 98155 , in the North City Business District.Current hours are Wednesday thru Sunday 4pm to 8pm. Eat-in or food to go. Check out the menu and a wonderful selection of home-brewed refreshments.



Menu

Sandwich of the Day w/ Chips $9.00

Wrap of the Day $8.00

Signature Farm Salad of the Day $6.00

You are welcome to order in or bring your own food

Suni’s Pizza delivers and

Ichi Bento is right next door.

Beer menu

Hazy All Cryo. 7.4% ABV. Growler Fill: $14.00. New Growler: $19.00. Glass: $6.

Amber. 5.2% ABV. Growler Fill: $12.00. New Growler: $17.00. Glass: $5.

Black IPA. 6.7% ABV. Growler Fill: $14.00. New Growler: $19.00. Glass: $6.

Blonde. 5.3% ABV. Growler Fill: $14.00. New Growler: $19.00. Glass: $5.



To support the reopening of their business this month, Devin and Trez have added a lovely outdoor patio with plenty of room for 12 to 14 patrons.

Three kids later he and Trez McBean opened the Monka Brewery in 2017 and turned it into a successful business venture…until the Covid-19 virus made brewing unprofitable.