Update: On-going arson investigation in Shoreline

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire





On Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 7:22am a city of Shoreline officer was flagged down by a community member in the 16700 block of Aurora Ave N, after they noticed that someone attempted to set fire to a closed coffee shop.

The deputy checked the building and found smoldering ashes in a planter, burned items scattered on the ground and soot marks up the sides of two walls on the building.





A KCSO Fire Investigator was called to the scene and determined several incendiary devices were thrown at the back of the building, which houses church offices.





No damage was done to the interior of the coffee shop. Investigators obtained surveillance video. At this time, the surveillance footage is not being released to the public as investigators continue to follow up on leads.







If you have any information please call the King County Sheriff’s Office Fire investigation unit at 206-263-2070 and reference case #C20031019. This case remains an open and active investigation. They are still in the early phases of the investigation and still looking for suspects.











