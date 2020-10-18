LFP Council COW to discuss parking structure design concepts and draft revisions to code update at Monday meeting
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Council Committee of the WholeMONDAY, October 19, 2020
6:00pm - 8pm
Meeting to be Held Virtually
Join the meeting at this link: https://zoom.us/j/91296969501
Discussion Topics:
Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)
- Presentation and Discussion of Parking Structure Design Concepts for Town Center
- Review of Draft Revisions to Planning Commission 4/14/2020 recommended Town Center Code Update in response to Council discussion at recent Work Sessions and Committee of the Whole meetings
Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)
Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer accepted under Citizen Comments.
