LFP Council COW to discuss parking structure design concepts and draft revisions to code update at Monday meeting

Sunday, October 18, 2020

City of Lake Forest Park 
Council Committee of the Whole
MONDAY, October 19, 2020
6:00pm - 8pm

Meeting to be Held Virtually
Join the meeting at this link: https://zoom.us/j/91296969501

Discussion Topics
  • Presentation and Discussion of Parking Structure Design Concepts for Town Center
  • Review of Draft Revisions to Planning Commission 4/14/2020 recommended Town Center Code Update in response to Council discussion at recent Work Sessions and Committee of the Whole meetings 

Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)

Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19

Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer accepted under Citizen Comments.



Posted by DKH at 4:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  