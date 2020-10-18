King county taxpayer transparency tool for November election
Sunday, October 18, 2020
“Taxpayers have a right to know where their money is going, and what each proposed property tax levy will cost them,” said Wilson. “Property taxes keep going up. We need to make sure the public understands why.”
Residents in areas with property tax measures on the ballot will be able to see how those measures will affect them. The following property tax measures are currently before voters, and listed in the tax transparency
Countywide:
Proposition 1: Harborview Medical Center Health and Safety Improvement Bonds
The tool can be found at http://localscape.spatialest.com/#kingcountyassessor/Tax. There is a link to the tool on left side menu of the Assessor’s web page
The Transparency Tool only shows the impact of property tax measures. Other ballot measures, including sales tax measures or benefit charges, are not included.
The Tax Transparency Tool was introduced by Assessor Wilson and first used during the April special election in 2018.
The Tax Transparency Tool was developed for the King County Assessor by Spatialest Inc, a unique enterprise software company focusing on Location, Value and Technology.
The company also created “Localscape” for the King County Assessor in 2014, a map-based visualization tool that aggregates data to present information.
