Letter to the Editor: We can do more to save our significant trees

Thursday, October 1, 2020

100 year old madrone was cut down
for development
Photo by Frank Kleyn


To the Editor:

During September this magnificent native Pacific Madrone, near Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, was brought down. This tree was a home for birds and a friend to Shoreline citizens who enjoyed its beauty. This 100 year old tree was at least 36” DBH which is a significant tree.

Save Shoreline Trees is about saving our significant trees and we believe we can do better. Much better. Replacing trees is good, however stop and consider these questions. With each tall evergreen and native tree that comes down in Shoreline, what happens to the wildlife who called it home? 

What happens to the migrating birds that count on that tree to be there when they need to stop and rest? What happens to the shade these trees provide to our homes, the calming influence on our streets and the noise abatement from our growing city’s population? What happens to the fish and the Orcas in Puget Sound when the tall trees aren’t filtering the watersheds?

One 12” Douglas Fir reduces carbon by 4# a year. One 30” Douglas Fir reduces carbon by 580# a year. A car produces 11,000# of carbon a year. From a health vantage, reducing our tall trees and increasing our population will increase unhealthy air and reduce our quality of life. The new trees will take decades to be this effective. In contrast, an existing mature tree continues to increase their growth with age.

We scan our horizon and see plenty of trees, so why worry? Except when our existing tall trees are gone they are gone forever and the new trees coming up will not replace them.

Please visit our website, www.saveshorelinetrees.com to learn more about our efforts to save our trees.

Melody Fosmore
Chair, Save Shoreline Trees
A Washington State Non-Profit Corporation



