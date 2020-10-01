Letter to the Editor: We can do more to save our significant trees

100 year old madrone was cut down

Photo by Frank Kleyn





One 12” Douglas Fir reduces carbon by 4# a year. One 30” Douglas Fir reduces carbon by 580# a year. A car produces 11,000# of carbon a year. From a health vantage, reducing our tall trees and increasing our population will increase unhealthy air and reduce our quality of life. The new trees will take decades to be this effective. In contrast, an existing mature tree continues to increase their growth with age.



We scan our horizon and see plenty of trees, so why worry? Except when our existing tall trees are gone they are gone forever and the new trees coming up will not replace them.



During September this magnificent native Pacific Madrone, near Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, was brought down. This tree was a home for birds and a friend to Shoreline citizens who enjoyed its beauty. This 100 year old tree was at least 36” DBH which is a significant tree.Save Shoreline Trees is about saving our significant trees and we believe we can do better. Much better. Replacing trees is good, however stop and consider these questions. With each tall evergreen and native tree that comes down in Shoreline, what happens to the wildlife who called it home?