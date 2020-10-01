Jobs: WSDOT Project Manager

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Utility and Project Delivery Engineer (Transportation Engineer 3, Non-Permanent)

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an innovative project manager who desires to fully utilize their analytical, negotiation, and communication skills. The Northwest Region Utilities Office in Shoreline is offering an excellent opportunity as a non-permanent Project Manager: Utilities Accommodations and Project Delivery Engineer. This position plays an essential part in the successful delivery of WSDOT design-build and design-bid-build administered transportation projects.

As the Utility Accommodations Engineer, you will be responsible for regulating and managing third party Utility projects on State right of way. In your role as the Utility Project Delivery Engineer, you will ensure that utility conflicts on WSDOT transportation projects are identified and resolved meeting design and construction schedules. You will coordinate Utility relocations and support negotiations between the Region Design and Construction Offices and Utility companies.

To thrive in this position, the qualified individual will need to be a self-starter, embrace continuous process improvement, be adaptable in a collaborative work environment, and have a strong commitment to advancing the policy goals of WSDOT.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK




