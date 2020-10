Lake Forest Park offers CARES Act-Funded Scholarships for Remote Learning Camps grades K - 12

Grades K-5

Grades 6-12 Camp S.L.A.M.

Middle School S.L.A.M. (6th --8th grade)

High School S.L.A.M. (9th --12th grade)

, and is offered through City of Shoreline Recreation. It is open to students who reside in the City of Lake Forest Park and attend the Shoreline School District. More information about the program is available on the Shoreline Recreation webpage To see if your student qualifies for scholarship assistance, review the application, available here . If your student does qualify, email the completed application to Community Volunteer Coordinator Cory Roche,along with supporting documentation; or, call her at 206-957-2814, with questions.Location: Spartan Recreation Center – 202 NE 185th Street, ShorelineCost: $230.00 per week for Shoreline Residents / $276.00 non-residents or *FREE to qualifying residentsM, Tu, Th, F – 8:30am – 5:00pmWed. – 8:30am – 2:00pm(Support for Learning Activities and Movement) is a safe, fun, and enriching camp designed to let your tween or teen get their schoolwork done and engage in some social interaction. Each day offers distance-learning support from staff as well as group sports, games, art, and activities.Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Avenue NCost: $50.00 per week or *FREE to qualifying residentsM, Tu, Th – 1:00pm - 5:30pmWed – 11:00am - 5:30pmLocation: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Avenue NCost: FREE for all students 9th -12th grade in Shoreline SchoolsM, Tu, F – 1:00pm - 5:30pmWed – 11:00am - 5:30pm