Lake Forest Park offers CARES Act-Funded Scholarships for Remote Learning Camps grades K - 12
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
At the City Council meeting on October 8, 2020, the Lake Forest Park City Council approved CARES Act funding to provide scholarships for Lake Forest Park students to attend remote weekly learning camps.
The program is for students in elementary, middle, and high school, and is offered through City of Shoreline Recreation. It is open to students who reside in the City of Lake Forest Park and attend the Shoreline School District. More information about the program is available on the Shoreline Recreation webpage.
To see if your student qualifies for scholarship assistance, review the application, available here. If your student does qualify, email the completed application to Community Volunteer Coordinator Cory Roche, croche@ci.lake-forest-park.wa.us along with supporting documentation; or, call her at 206-957-2814, with questions.
Here is the schedule for each age/grade group:
Grades K-5
Location: Spartan Recreation Center – 202 NE 185th Street, Shoreline
Cost: $230.00 per week for Shoreline Residents / $276.00 non-residents or *FREE to qualifying residents
M, Tu, Th, F – 8:30am – 5:00pm
Wed. – 8:30am – 2:00pm
Grades 6-12 Camp S.L.A.M.
(Support for Learning Activities and Movement) is a safe, fun, and enriching camp designed to let your tween or teen get their schoolwork done and engage in some social interaction. Each day offers distance-learning support from staff as well as group sports, games, art, and activities.
Middle School S.L.A.M. (6th --8th grade)
Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Avenue N
Cost: $50.00 per week or *FREE to qualifying residents
M, Tu, Th – 1:00pm - 5:30pm
Wed – 11:00am - 5:30pm
High School S.L.A.M. (9th --12th grade)
Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Avenue N
Cost: FREE for all students 9th -12th grade in Shoreline Schools
M, Tu, F – 1:00pm - 5:30pm
Wed – 11:00am - 5:30pm
