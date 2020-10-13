Shoreline Community College online class - 2Young 2Retire: Recharging and Rebalancing for Your Bonus Years

Join the longevity revolution!

Thanks to medical advances, people can expect to live longer lives into their 90's and beyond.





How will you find the answers to make these bonus years more vibrant and meaningful to you?





In this online course, you'll rediscover your strengths, values, passions and priorities to design a purposeful life.









By examining key issues, such as money, wellness, work, community service, leisure and travel, you will design a life plan filled with possibilities for your next step. With group support, you'll be motivated to take action immediately - even before completing the class!Fee: $99Dates: October 22nd - December 3rd (Thursdays)Time: 6:30 - 8pmLocation: Online via ZoomClick here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Email











