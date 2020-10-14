Kruckeberg Garden Party reaches fundraising goal

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Fall in Kruckeberg Botanic Garden


By Joseph Abken 
Executive Director
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

September closed out with a bang! We held our annual fundraiser, Garden Party, on September 26, 2020.

As a virtual event, we went into the planning process with trepidation, anxiety, dread…uncertainty.

COVID-19 has pushed us all to the edge of our abilities, only to show us that we are all capable of so much more. 

With every shadow of gloom, there has been a streaming beam of light from our community.

Whether it was a PPP loan from Heritage Bank or random donations, we have experienced incredible support through it all.

But our community really turned it out for us at the virtual Garden Party, where you helped us achieve our goal of raising $50,000.

Through a list of incredible sponsors, ticket sales, meal purchases, auction items, and paddle raises, you’ve given us the chance to continue our efforts to not only maintain the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden but to maintain the momentum we have started with education programs and garden improvements.

T H A N K Y O U!



