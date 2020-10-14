Kruckeberg Garden Party reaches fundraising goal

Fall in Kruckeberg Botanic Garden





By Joseph Abken

Executive Director





With every shadow of gloom, there has been a streaming beam of light from our community.



Whether it was a PPP loan from Heritage Bank or random donations, we have experienced incredible support through it all.



But our community really turned it out for us at the virtual Garden Party, where you helped us achieve our goal of raising $50,000.



Through a list of incredible sponsors, ticket sales, meal purchases, auction items, and paddle raises, you’ve given us the chance to continue our efforts to not only maintain the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden but to maintain the momentum we have started with education programs and garden improvements.



T H A N K Y O U!









