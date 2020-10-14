Help LFP Rotary End Polio with gift card and take out purchases from Lake Forest Bar and Grill Oct 22 -24

Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park

End Polio Now! Fundraiser

From Thursday, October 22 to Saturday, October 24

Lake Forest Bar and Grill

17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

Phone: 206-364-1261









Purchasers of Gift Cards and Takeout Orders need to say “This is in support of the Rotary End Polio Now! Fundraiser”



Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours. It can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five. Polio can be prevented by vaccines, but it is not curable. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated.



On October 24, 2020 Rotarians around the world will be celebrating their fight against ending polio in their clubs and communities. Last year 4,000 clubs in 136 countries organized more than 5,900 events to raise AWARENESS and FUNDS.



This is a challenging time in most parts of the world due to COVID-19 impact in our everyday life and our economy. We need your help to raise awareness and funds.



PolioPlus



For more than 30 years, Rotary and our partners have driven the effort to eradicate polio worldwide. Our



Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.



Challenges



For more than 30 years, Rotary and our partners have driven the effort to eradicate polio worldwide. Our PolioPlus program was the first initiative to tackle global polio eradication by vaccinating children on a massive scale. As a core partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative , Rotary focuses on advocacy, fundraising, volunteer recruitment, and awareness-building.Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.

Rotary and our partners have made tremendous progress against polio, but eliminating all cases is going to take even more progress and perseverance. Afghanistan and Pakistan face unique challenges, including political insecurity, highly mobile populations, difficult terrain, and, in some instances, vaccine refusal and misinformation. With sufficient resources, the commitment of national governments, and innovations that improve access to remote areas, we are optimistic that we can eliminate polio.



Ensuring Success



Rotary has committed to raising $50 million per year for polio eradication. The Rotary has committed to raising $50 million per year for polio eradication. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total commitment of $150 million each year. These funds provide much-needed operational support, medical workers, laboratory equipment, and educational materials. Governments, corporations, and private donors all play a crucial role in funding.







Rotary in Action



More than 1 million Rotary members have donated their time and money to eradicate polio, and every year, hundreds of members work with health workers to vaccinate children in countries affected by polio.







Rotary members work with UNICEF and other partners to prepare and distribute informational materials for people in areas that are isolated by conflict, geography, or poverty. They also mobilize to recruit fellow volunteers, assist in transporting the vaccine, and provide other logistical support.













20% donation for all Gift Card purchases and Takeout Orders from Thursday, October 22 through Saturday, October 24 to End Polio Now!