King County Elections Calendar for the Nov 3 election

Friday, October 2, 2020

King County Elections Calendar (November 3 election)

Oct 13 -- Local voters' pamphlets mailed

Oct 14 -- Ballots mailed for General Election

Oct 14 -- Vote centers open

Oct 15 -- Ballot drop boxes open

Oct 15 -- Deadline to file as a write-in candidate without filing fee

Oct 26 -- Deadline for voters to register online or by mail

Nov 3 -- Ballots must be postmarked or left in drop boxes by 8pm

View your voter registration information, track your ballot and read about the contests on your ballot.  HERE



