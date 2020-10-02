King County Elections Calendar for the Nov 3 election
Friday, October 2, 2020
Oct 13 -- Local voters' pamphlets mailed
Oct 14 -- Ballots mailed for General Election
Oct 14 -- Vote centers open
Oct 15 -- Ballot drop boxes open
Oct 15 -- Deadline to file as a write-in candidate without filing fee
Oct 26 -- Deadline for voters to register online or by mail
Nov 3 -- Ballots must be postmarked or left in drop boxes by 8pm
View your voter registration information, track your ballot and read about the contests on your ballot. HERE
