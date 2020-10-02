Imagine Possible with Shoreline Community College Foundation

Friday, October 2, 2020

Help raise money for student scholarships at Shoreline Community College


Join Shoreline Community College Foundation’s 23rd Annual Student Success Fundraiser, Imagine Possible, for an evening of celebration and inspiration.

All proceeds go to financial support for Shoreline Community College students.

This year's event will be live streamed Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 7:00pm - 8:15pm. This virtual event will be hosted by Jim Dever of KING5 Evening.

To attend, go to: shoreline.edu/success




Posted by DKH at 1:29 AM
