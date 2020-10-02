Imagine Possible with Shoreline Community College Foundation
Friday, October 2, 2020
|Help raise money for student scholarships at Shoreline Community College
Join Shoreline Community College Foundation’s 23rd Annual Student Success Fundraiser, Imagine Possible, for an evening of celebration and inspiration.
All proceeds go to financial support for Shoreline Community College students.
This year's event will be live streamed Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 7:00pm - 8:15pm. This virtual event will be hosted by Jim Dever of KING5 Evening.
To attend, go to: shoreline.edu/success
