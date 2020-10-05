Join the Shoreline Climate Challenge to save money and reduce your climate impact



October is the last chance to participate in the October is the last chance to participate in the Shoreline Climate Challenge . So far, over 280 Shoreline households have completed 821 actions to save over $43,000 and reduce 130 tons of carbon emissions each year!





The virtual Challenge platform makes it fun and easy to learn about ways to reduce your climate impact while saving money. For example, the Challenge website has tips for weatherizing and heating your home efficiently this winter to save money on heating costs while reducing your climate impact.





If you are renting and can’t make weather-smart upgrades, you can still be heat-wise and adjust your thermostat to save money and reduce your energy use this winter.





To join, simply sign up at www.shorelineclimatechallenge.org , complete your household energy profile, and then select actions to complete from the action menu. The Challenge will run through the end of October.





The Challenge platform also includes an Energy Profile self-assessment, that shows the carbon impact of your household compared to average households in Shoreline, the U.S., and cities around the world.





Prizes are available for households that complete at least one action in the Challenge: durable, stainless-steel “Sustainable Shoreline” coffee thermoses from Liberty Bottles (while supplies last, limit one per household).











