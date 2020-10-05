Affordable Housing 101



Are you interested in learning more about affordable housing and the best practices for making sure everyone has a place to call home?



Register in advance for this workshop

Additional workshops will be held on October 27th (designed for residents in Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville) and November 10th (geared for the Sno-Valley communities). To sign up for one of these presentations, go to



Questions? Email staff@nuhsa.org

Share your insights on local housing needs and learn the tools and strategies needed to effectively implement policies that will make a difference in our community!Co-hosted by NUHSA and the Housing Development Consortium (HDC), this special presentation and workshop is designed specifically for residents, advocates, community leaders and others in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.Special guest Mayor Will Hall will provide welcoming remarks and share how Shoreline is working to provide accessible housing options for all.