Free Fall Gardening Seminar: Designing Successful Gardens
Monday, October 19, 2020
The City of Shoreline is partnering with local gardening experts to help you learn how to design attractive garden beds with plants that provide multiple benefits. The next one is this Wednesday, October 21 at 6:30pm. You need to RSVP at shorelinewa.gov/calendar and more information is available there as well.
FREE Gardening Webinar - Fall Prep for a Thriving Garden
Create a Tidy Winter Garden that Restores Itself for Spring
Date:10/21/2020 6:30pm - 8:00pm
The City of Shoreline is partnering with local gardening experts to provide a series of free lawn and garden webinars.
Learn how to create a tidy winter garden that restores itself for spring. In this session, Garden Hotline experts will cover fall clean-up practices, like mulching and pruning, that will keep your garden clean and help it thrive for next season. Discover techniques that create healthier plants and support local pollinators and birds.
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SyJHxvgBR1mcnQN2tlLZGA
This event is provided for free with sponsorship from the Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County.
0 comments:
Post a Comment