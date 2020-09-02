Free Lawn and Garden Webinars from the City of Shoreline

Wednesday, September 2, 2020


Have a difficult spot in your lawn that needs some extra TLC? Or perhaps you want to give your yard a whole new look? Good news: Fall is an ideal time to set your yard up for success!

The City of Shoreline is offering a lawn and garden care webinar series to help homeowners troubleshoot persistent lawn problems, explore lawn alternatives, and create a healthy landscape naturally. 

Join local gardening experts from the Garden Hotline to learn techniques to green your lawn, as well as options for replacing it with a garden that feels a bit more Pacific Northwest.

Sessions are free and will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesdays, September 23 - October 21, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:30pm.

Learn more and register for each session HERE.

Sessions include:
  • September 21 – Fall Prep for a Luscious Lawn: Renovation Practices for a Healthier Lawn
  • September 28 – Honey I Shrunk the Lawn: Turn that Ratty Lawn into a PNW Paradise
  • October 7 – Talking Dirty: Compost, Mulch and Soil Amendments to Transform your Yard
  • October 14 – Successful Gardens for the Pacific Northwest: Design attractive beds with plants that provide multiple benefits
  • October 21 – Fall Garden Prep: Tidy up your garden beds for the winter and set yourself up for success next season

This series is sponsored in part by a grant from the Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County.




