Free Lawn and Garden Webinars from the City of Shoreline

Sessions are free and will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesdays, September 23 - October 21, 2020 from 6:30 - 8:30pm.



September 21 – Fall Prep for a Luscious Lawn: Renovation Practices for a Healthier Lawn

September 28 – Honey I Shrunk the Lawn: Turn that Ratty Lawn into a PNW Paradise

October 7 – Talking Dirty: Compost, Mulch and Soil Amendments to Transform your Yard

October 14 – Successful Gardens for the Pacific Northwest: Design attractive beds with plants that provide multiple benefits

October 21 – Fall Garden Prep: Tidy up your garden beds for the winter and set yourself up for success next season

Sessions include:This series is sponsored in part by a grant from the Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County

The City of Shoreline is offering a lawn and garden care webinar series to help homeowners troubleshoot persistent lawn problems, explore lawn alternatives, and create a healthy landscape naturally.