AG Ferguson: Mesh manufacturer Bard must pay Washington $2.38 million for failing to disclose the risks of its transvaginal mesh devices

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that Bard, a medical device manufacturer and formerly one of the biggest manufacturers of transvaginal mesh devices, will pay $2.38 million to Washington for misrepresentations and failure to include serious risks in the instructions and marketing materials for surgical mesh devices.

The money will go into a larger restitution fund, established after the Johnson and Johnson mesh recovery, for women who received transvaginal mesh devices. 

In April 2019, Ferguson announced a similar, separate resolution of Ferguson’s case against Johnson and Johnson over the company’s failure to disclose the serious risks of their surgical mesh devices. On the eve of trial, Johnson and Johnson agreed to pay $9.9 million to Washington.

