Night of Wonder Saturday to benefit Wonderland















Learn more and register at www.wonderlandkids.org

Join Wonderland for the first ever virtual Night of Wonder this Saturday, September 26th, at 7pm!Tune in for a special livestream event featuring Seattle Seahawks Legend Curt Warner, and help us raise funds for Wonderland!In this time of COVID-19, we are seeing a 50% drop in new referrals as many children and families are falling through the cracks. You can help close the gap and also ensure that all families have access to services regardless of their ability to pay.Join us for a one-of-a-kind livestream event! Former Seahawk Curt Warner will share his remarkable journey from football stardom to the challenges of raising children with disabilities. You can participate in this unique event via a live chat during the Q&A session hosted by Q13 News anchor Matt Lorch.Put on your finest dress (or sweatpants if that’s your preferred style these days) and join us live for Night of Wonder September 26th! This event will also include live auction, so if you love bidding, register now and be ready to outbid the competition Saturday night!You can attend this event from anywhere, so spread the word to your family and friends and invite them to support Wonderland!