Rain clouds, blue skies, fluffy white clouds

Monday, September 28, 2020

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



Yes - we love it all. Skies in three shades of blue, dark gray rain cloud, fluffy white clouds, flat water in Puget Sound, land on the other side.

And in my yard the rhody is now well-watered and the wind blew off all the dead yellow leaves. The lawn of variaged weeds is fresh and green. The raccoons, unlike the coyotes, are still pretending they don't live here and certainly could not be responsible for the missing fruit from the pear trees.

