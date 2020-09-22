Letter to the Editor: "Low barrier" shelter is dangerous for the neighborhood

To the Editor:













Your two September 20th articles about the proposed North King County Enhanced Shelter failed to mention a very important piece of information about the shelter. The terms of the grant that would fund the shelter require that it be "low barrier". "Low barrier" means that there would be no sobriety requirement and no background checks. So the shelter would be required to accept pedophiles, violent criminals, and active users of illegal drugs. This would be dangerous for the neighborhood, particularly for the children at the daycare center that is right next door to the proposed shelter site.Over 1100 citizens have signed an on-line petition (http://chng.it/FSmJ8T2VZ5) opposing this low barrier shelter. I know of no one who opposes using this site for a homeless shelter. What we do oppose are rules that would prevent the shelter from excluding residents who would endanger the community.Maggie WillsonShoreline