Case updates September 20, 2020 - U.S. only today - delay in state data
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
"After posting our regular data release on our data dashboards on 9/21, the Washington State Department of Health discovered incorrect data.
"We believe the issue started with data posted on 9/21. As a result, we have rolled back the COVID-19 data dashboard and the COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard to reflect the data posted on 9/20.
"At this time, we do not know exactly which data are impacted and we are working to identify and correct the problem.
"We apologize for any confusion this delay may cause. We plan to update our dashboards tomorrow afternoon (9/22)."
United States
- cases 6,786,352 - 37,417 cases since yesterday
- deaths 199,024 - 270 deaths since yesterday
