Update on Shoreline wildland firefighters

Monday, September 21, 2020

Northwest fire crews in Oregon
Photos courtesy Shoreline Fire


The Shoreline fire crewmembers assigned to Oregon as WA Task Force 1 have been assigned to help the Smith River Hotshots for the last couple days.

They are helping hold the line from a firing operation to protect the town of Cave Junction, Oregon.

They are with South Kitsap, Central Kitsap, Gig Harbor, and Seattle Fire.

Cave Junction is on Hwy 199 close to the California border. Nearest towns are Grants Pass and Medford.




