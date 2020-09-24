Jobs: WSDOT Property and Acquisition Specialist (In-Training)

WSDOT





As the Property and Acquisition Specialist (PAS), this position will assist in negotiating acquisitions needed for highway construction from commercial, residential, agricultural, and industrial parcels, supporting our federally mandated Fish Passage program.





This position will act as the lead agency representative to property owners and the public, coordinating the flow of information and activities between owners and staff from other disciplines for each assignment. Property acquisition and relocation of displacees are among the final activities to be completed before a project can be advertised, therefore delays can significantly impact the project schedule.









As the agency's public representative, this role will support the WSDOT mission by developing relationships and providing timely information to stakeholders. We are looking for someone who has an extensive background in real estate with an emphasis in eminent domain acquisition. See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK













Shoreline, WA. – Northwest RegionWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is looking to hire a dedicated Real Estate professional to join the successful Property Acquisition and Relocation team at our Northwest Region Headquarters in Shoreline.