Jobs - Instructors at remote learning camps

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Extra Help - Extra Help - Instructor (Remote Learning Camp)

This recruitment has been re-opened and the position will be posted until filled, first review of applications on October 6th

Schedule: up to 40 hours a week, Monday-Friday between 8:00am – 5:30pm

8.5 hours a day (30-minute unpaid lunch)

Types of positions available: Instructors at 40 hours/week and Instructors on an as needed basis (substitute instructors)\\

General Purpose and Scope of Work

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this position will help assist in a child recreational and educational programs that support Remote Learning.

These positions will work as part of a team which is responsible for planning and monitoring the activities of children enrolled in the program. Incumbents will interact with children to keep them engaged in intellectual, creative, artistic and physical activities throughout the day. Support remote learning for participants and develop and coordinate activities outside remote learning time. Communicate with peers daily to ensure proper supplies and equipment are available.

To review the complete job announcement and apply, please click here.



