Flags continue at half-staff forJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in her memory immediately.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.