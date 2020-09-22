LFP Budget and Finance Committee meeting for public comments on Mayor's budget proposal

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

City Council Budget and Finance Committee Special Meeting (virtual meeting)
Tuesday, September 22, 2020,  6:00pm - 7:30pm

The purpose of this meeting is to gather public comments on the Mayor’s Proposed 2021-2022 Biennial Budget which can be seen HERE (106 pages)

This meeting will be held virtually. City Hall is currently closed to the public.

Page 2 of this document has information on how to submit comments and how to view the meeting.



