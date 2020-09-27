City with a Past, City with a Future: The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline

Sunday, September 27, 2020

October 3, 2020 at 10:30am

City with a Past, City with a Future: 
The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline



Image courtesy of the Shoreline Historical Museum. 1995, Left to right: Shoreline City Council Members Ron Hansen, Bob Ransom, Mayor Connie King, Larry Bingham, Linda Montgomery, Scott Jepsen and Cheryl Lee approve the first “City of Shoreline” sign at 145th and Greenwood.


Have you ever wondered how we got here?! Now's your chance to find out! (And this doesn't have anything to do with the Big Bang Theory!)

Enjoy an hour with Vicki Stiles, the director of the Shoreline Historical Museum, as we look at the history of the City of Shoreline, how it got its start and how its history informs its future.


Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.

Registration is required by October 2 at 10:30am. Register at the King County Library link below, and a Zoom link will be emailed to you the day before the program.

https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5f64e918b6e59ca8040540c1



Posted by DKH at 4:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  