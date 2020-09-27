October 3, 2020 at 10:30am





City with a Past, City with a Future:

The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline



Image courtesy of the Shoreline Historical Museum. 1995, Left to right: Shoreline City Council Members Ron Hansen, Bob Ransom, Mayor Connie King, Larry Bingham, Linda Montgomery, Scott Jepsen and Cheryl Lee approve the first “City of Shoreline” sign at 145th and Greenwood.





Have you ever wondered how we got here?! Now's your chance to find out! (And this doesn't have anything to do with the Big Bang Theory!)