City with a Past, City with a Future: The 25th Anniversary of the City of Shoreline
Sunday, September 27, 2020
October 3, 2020 at 10:30am
Have you ever wondered how we got here?! Now's your chance to find out! (And this doesn't have anything to do with the Big Bang Theory!)
Enjoy an hour with Vicki Stiles, the director of the Shoreline Historical Museum, as we look at the history of the City of Shoreline, how it got its start and how its history informs its future.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Registration is required by October 2 at 10:30am. Register at the King County Library link below, and a Zoom link will be emailed to you the day before the program.
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5f64e918b6e59ca8040540c1
