Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Sept 28, 2020

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

By Pam Cross

The agenda for the September 28, 2020, 7pm Shoreline City Council meeting includes two study items:

8(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 894 - Granting a Non-Exclusive Franchise to Comcast to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Cable System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of Shoreline.

Shoreline is currently served by two “land line” cable television providers, Comcast Cable and Ziply (formerly Frontier Cable). While Ziply only serves the northwestern portion of Shoreline, Comcast’s Service Area encompasses the entire City.


8(b) Discussion of Resolution No. 463 - Amending the Employee Handbook.

The numerous housekeeping, clarifications, and revisions can be viewed online at shorelinewa.gov


Information here about how to view the meeting and submit comments.




Posted by DKH at 3:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  