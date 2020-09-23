Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Sept 28, 2020
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
By Pam Cross
The agenda for the September 28, 2020, 7pm Shoreline City Council meeting includes two study items:
8(a) Discussing Ordinance No. 894 - Granting a Non-Exclusive Franchise to Comcast to Construct, Maintain, Operate, Replace, and Repair a Cable System Over, Along, Under, and Through Designated Public Rights-of-way in the City of Shoreline.
Shoreline is currently served by two “land line” cable television providers, Comcast Cable and Ziply (formerly Frontier Cable). While Ziply only serves the northwestern portion of Shoreline, Comcast’s Service Area encompasses the entire City.
8(b) Discussion of Resolution No. 463 - Amending the Employee Handbook.
The numerous housekeeping, clarifications, and revisions can be viewed online at shorelinewa.gov
Information here about how to view the meeting and submit comments.
